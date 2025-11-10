Bund Yields Static Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolutions

On Monday, euro area benchmark Bund yields held steady amid the nearing conclusion of the U.S. government shutdown, which prompted investors to shift towards riskier assets. This shift dampened projections for potential economic damage, as the U.S. Senate made strides toward ending the federal impasse.

Against this optimistic backdrop, the benchmark 10-year German yield showed minimal movement, stabilizing at 2.665%. Concurrently, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yields saw a slight uptick to 4.108%. Strategist Rainer Guntermann of Commerzbank highlighted the bond market's pressure under the improving risk sentiment.

In monetary policy developments, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos emphasized prudence despite easing uncertainties. Across Europe, borrowing costs stayed stable, with notable movements in Italy's 10-year government bond yields. Following the recent U.S.-China trade layers, expectations for ECB rate adjustments have waned significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)