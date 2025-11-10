Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Clarification on Vaidyanath Sugar Mill Controversy

Pankaja Munde, former chairperson of Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory, addressed the controversy regarding its sale. She clarified that the factory was seized and auctioned by a bank, not sold by her. Munde emphasized the factory's financial issues and promised improved production under new ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde has spoken out about the contentious sale of the Vaidyanath Cooperative Sugar Factory, where she formerly served as chairperson. Munde has distanced herself from allegations, explaining that a bank seized the mill and sold it to a private entity via auction.

An accusation from a farmers' organization suggested that Munde approved the sale without informing stakeholders. However, Munde clarified that the Onkar Group acquired the factory through proper bank auction procedures, following a financial crisis that forced the seizure.

Munde further explained that inadequate funding compared to other mills led to the financial instability of the factory. She expressed satisfaction with the new owners and conveyed their intent to pay high rates for sugarcane production. The issue, Munde suggested, stems from misconceptions and timing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

