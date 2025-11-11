Wall Street Soars Amid AI Surge and Government Shutdown Resolution

Wall Street showed strong performance on Monday, bolstered by significant gains in artificial intelligence companies such as Nvidia and Palantir. This rally came as a relief following developments in Washington, hinting at a possible end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The potential resolution in Congress led to notable rebounds in heavyweight tech stocks, which had suffered losses previously. Chris Zaccarelli of Northlight Asset Management remarked on the unexpected length of the shutdown, which had raised concerns about economic impact, including potential flight cancellations.

While notable gains were recorded in tech and AI stocks, airlines experienced declines due to government-directed flight cuts. Meanwhile, optimism in AI continues to drive U.S. stocks, despite monetization concerns impacting recent stock movements negatively. The upcoming decision on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve remains cautious amid this economic backdrop.