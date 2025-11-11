FAA's Nationwide Staffing Crunch Grounds Flights
Despite President Trump's directive for air traffic controllers to resume work, the FAA is grappling with staffing challenges at numerous U.S. facilities, prompting delays and flight cancellations. Programs in Houston, Las Vegas, and Florida are affected, leading to thousands of flight disruptions on Monday.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported significant staffing shortages at nearly twenty-four air traffic facilities across the United States, despite President Donald Trump's recent orders for air traffic controllers to return to work.
As a consequence of these staffing issues, the FAA has initiated ground delay programs at major airports in Houston and Las Vegas, with flight operations also being slowed down in Florida. These measures have resulted in widespread disruption across the aviation sector.
According to data from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, airlines canceled almost 2,200 flights and experienced delays of over 7,200 flights on Monday alone. The FAA's staffing challenges continue to pose significant logistical challenges for both airlines and passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge
Aviation Crisis: Consecutive Flight Cancellations Continue to Soar
What to know about flight cancellations at US airports caused by government shutdown
UPDATE 3-US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown
UPDATE 4-US flight delays, cancellations accelerate as air traffic controller shortages surge during shutdown