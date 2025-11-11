Left Menu

FAA's Nationwide Staffing Crunch Grounds Flights

Despite President Trump's directive for air traffic controllers to resume work, the FAA is grappling with staffing challenges at numerous U.S. facilities, prompting delays and flight cancellations. Programs in Houston, Las Vegas, and Florida are affected, leading to thousands of flight disruptions on Monday.

Updated: 11-11-2025 04:08 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported significant staffing shortages at nearly twenty-four air traffic facilities across the United States, despite President Donald Trump's recent orders for air traffic controllers to return to work.

As a consequence of these staffing issues, the FAA has initiated ground delay programs at major airports in Houston and Las Vegas, with flight operations also being slowed down in Florida. These measures have resulted in widespread disruption across the aviation sector.

According to data from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, airlines canceled almost 2,200 flights and experienced delays of over 7,200 flights on Monday alone. The FAA's staffing challenges continue to pose significant logistical challenges for both airlines and passengers.

