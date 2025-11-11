FAA's Nationwide Staffing Crunch Grounds Flights

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported significant staffing shortages at nearly twenty-four air traffic facilities across the United States, despite President Donald Trump's recent orders for air traffic controllers to return to work.

As a consequence of these staffing issues, the FAA has initiated ground delay programs at major airports in Houston and Las Vegas, with flight operations also being slowed down in Florida. These measures have resulted in widespread disruption across the aviation sector.

According to data from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, airlines canceled almost 2,200 flights and experienced delays of over 7,200 flights on Monday alone. The FAA's staffing challenges continue to pose significant logistical challenges for both airlines and passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)