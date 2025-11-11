US News Update: Aviation Safety, Hormone Therapy Revisions, and Government Shutdown Developments

The Federal Aviation Administration has banned flights of MD-11 aircraft following a tragic UPS crash. The decision comes as scrutiny increases over aviation safety, prompting major carriers like UPS and FedEx to ground their fleets, impacting logistics nationwide.

In a move to increase accessibility, the FDA will remove 'black box' warnings from menopause hormone therapies. This change aims to reduce patient and doctor hesitancy over long-discussed safety concerns, offering broader treatment options across the United States.

The government shutdown continues to create chaos, with significant service disruptions across sectors. Multiple flight cancellations have compounded traveler frustrations, as political stalemates affect food aid funding, and the Senate seeks to resolve the deadlock by restoring federal agency financing.

