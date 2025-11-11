Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Amid Narrowed Losses and Tariff Hikes

Shares of Vodafone Idea soared over 6% after the telecom company reported a reduced net loss for the second quarter, amounting to Rs 5,524 crore, instead of last year's figures.

The company attributed its improved financial performance to higher average revenue per user (ARPU) resulting from tariff hikes and a substantial 27% reduction in finance costs due to decreased bank debts.

While the results show progress, Vodafone Idea continues to face challenges with a declining subscriber base and an overall debt burden of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, prompting a pressing need for government support and effective cash flow strategies.

