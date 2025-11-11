Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Amid Narrowed Losses and Tariff Hikes

Vodafone Idea shares rose over 6% following a narrowed net loss of Rs 5,524 crore in Q2. The company's debt reduction and increased ARPU from tariff hikes contributed to improved financial performance. VIL's overall debt remains significant, requiring continued government support and operational cash flow.

Shares of Vodafone Idea soared over 6% after the telecom company reported a reduced net loss for the second quarter, amounting to Rs 5,524 crore, instead of last year's figures.

The company attributed its improved financial performance to higher average revenue per user (ARPU) resulting from tariff hikes and a substantial 27% reduction in finance costs due to decreased bank debts.

While the results show progress, Vodafone Idea continues to face challenges with a declining subscriber base and an overall debt burden of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, prompting a pressing need for government support and effective cash flow strategies.

