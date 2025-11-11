Coriander Prices Surge Amid Firm Spot Market Trends

On Tuesday, coriander prices experienced a notable rise, jumping by Rs 78 to reach Rs 8,300 per quintal in the futures market. This increase was spurred by speculators enhancing their holdings in response to robust trends in the spot market.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange witnessed contracts for December delivery escalating by Rs 78, or 0.94 percent, settling at Rs 8,300 per quintal, with trading spanning across 14,455 lots.

Market analysts attributed the price surge to a firm trend in the spot market and limited supply from coriander-producing regions, which collectively exerted upward pressure on prices.

