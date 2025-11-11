Left Menu

Coriander Prices Surge Amid Firm Spot Market Trends

Coriander prices increased by Rs 78 to Rs 8,300 per quintal in futures trading as speculators expanded their holdings. A strong trend in the spot market, along with limited supply from producing areas, drove the price increase on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange for December contracts.

Updated: 11-11-2025 12:57 IST
On Tuesday, coriander prices experienced a notable rise, jumping by Rs 78 to reach Rs 8,300 per quintal in the futures market. This increase was spurred by speculators enhancing their holdings in response to robust trends in the spot market.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange witnessed contracts for December delivery escalating by Rs 78, or 0.94 percent, settling at Rs 8,300 per quintal, with trading spanning across 14,455 lots.

Market analysts attributed the price surge to a firm trend in the spot market and limited supply from coriander-producing regions, which collectively exerted upward pressure on prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

