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Tensions Flare as North Korea Launches Missile Barrage

North Korea launched over 10 ballistic missiles as U.S. and South Korean forces conducted drills, amidst renewed attempts by President Trump to engage Pyongyang in dialogue. The missiles landed outside Japan's economic zone. Despite U.N. sanctions, North Korea persistently advances its missile capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:32 IST
Tensions Flare as North Korea Launches Missile Barrage
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In a heated show of defiance, North Korea fired over 10 ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday. This move coincided with military drills by U.S. and South Korean forces and an effort by U.S. President Donald Trump to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang.

The missile launch, detected by South Korea's military, originated from near Pyongyang and aimed towards the east coast. Despite enduring U.N. sanctions since 2006, which hamper its trade and economy, North Korea continues to develop missile technology, now believed capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

As major annual drills by South Korea and U.S. troops unfold, North Korea condemned them as precursors to aggression. Meanwhile, discussions in Washington between South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and President Trump focused on engaging North Korea diplomatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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