Revolutionizing Corporate Meal Management: Swiggy & myBiz Join Forces

myBiz, a SaaS-based corporate booking platform by MakeMyTrip, and Swiggy have announced an innovative partnership aimed at revolutionizing meal expense management for business travelers across India. The collaboration promises to ease the process of ordering and paying for meals through the integration of Swiggy's services and the myBiz corporate wallet.

Under this new arrangement, employees can easily place orders via the 'Swiggy for Work' feature on the Swiggy app, with the charges being automatically recorded in their company's expense systems. This not only provides finance teams with real-time transaction data but also ensures strict adherence to company policies, enhancing accountability and convenience.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, remarked on the partnership's potential to seamlessly integrate Swiggy's restaurant network and delivery framework into the myBiz ecosystem, making corporate travel more comprehensive. Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, emphasized that the initiative would allow business travelers to focus on work, with meal arrangements efficiently handled, thereby eliminating a significant inconvenience for corporate commuters.

