Heightened Security at Indian Airports Following Red Fort Blast

In light of increased security measures, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers to arrive well ahead of time for security formalities. This follows a tragic car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives.

Authorities have emphasized the importance of punctuality to accommodate enhanced security checks at airports nationwide. Passengers are advised to maintain communication with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

The advisory underscores cooperation from travelers to ensure a smooth journey, highlighting the necessity of arriving early to navigate through strict security protocols without delay.

