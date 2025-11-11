Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape

At the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, experts highlighted AI's potential to revolutionize India's healthcare amidst rising obesity and chronic diseases. The summit emphasized AI's role in expanding access, enhancing expertise, and international collaborations, notably between India and Japan, to advance healthcare innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:50 IST
AI Revolution: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape
Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the CII Steering Group on Health & Healthcare Council and CMD of Medanta - The Medicity (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India grapples with increasing obesity, cancer, and chronic diseases, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a crucial player in redefining healthcare delivery. The 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, titled 'Adding Life to Years in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,' brought these discussions to the forefront.

According to Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the CII Steering Group on Health & Healthcare Council and CMD of Medanta - The Medicity, India's healthcare sector has seen progress due to government initiatives and public-private partnerships. The next step is leveraging AI to boost access and efficiency in meeting the country's healthcare demands.

Highlighting international cooperation, Kenji Shibuya, CEO of Medical Excellence Japan, pointed out that integrating AI with Ayurveda could enhance wellness programs. A new agreement between India and Japan aims to foster innovation through collaborative healthcare technology, policy research, and capacity building, reinforcing a mutual commitment to a sustainable healthcare future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh Predicts Defeat for Tejashwi Yadav Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh Predicts Defeat for Tejashwi Yadav Amid Stron...

 India
2
Navigating the Geopolitical Tide: G7's New Diplomatic Agenda

Navigating the Geopolitical Tide: G7's New Diplomatic Agenda

 Global
3
Delhi's Air Crisis: The Silent Health Assassin

Delhi's Air Crisis: The Silent Health Assassin

 India
4
Unjust Grading: Female Loco Pilots' Promotions at Risk

Unjust Grading: Female Loco Pilots' Promotions at Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025