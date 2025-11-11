AI Revolution: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape

As India grapples with increasing obesity, cancer, and chronic diseases, artificial intelligence (AI) emerges as a crucial player in redefining healthcare delivery. The 22nd CII Annual Health Summit in New Delhi, titled 'Adding Life to Years in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,' brought these discussions to the forefront.

According to Naresh Trehan, Chairman of the CII Steering Group on Health & Healthcare Council and CMD of Medanta - The Medicity, India's healthcare sector has seen progress due to government initiatives and public-private partnerships. The next step is leveraging AI to boost access and efficiency in meeting the country's healthcare demands.

Highlighting international cooperation, Kenji Shibuya, CEO of Medical Excellence Japan, pointed out that integrating AI with Ayurveda could enhance wellness programs. A new agreement between India and Japan aims to foster innovation through collaborative healthcare technology, policy research, and capacity building, reinforcing a mutual commitment to a sustainable healthcare future.

