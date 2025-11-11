Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Secures Major Highway Project with NHAI

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited has been appointed by the National Highways Authority of India as an Independent Engineer for key highway projects in Karnataka. In collaboration with Maark Civil Engineering, DCSL will oversee the operation and maintenance activities on NH-66 and NH-73, with the contract valued at ₹8.73 Cr.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:59 IST
Dhruv Consultancy Secures INR 8.73 Cr NHAI Mandate for Independent Engineer Services. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL) has announced the receipt of a significant appointment from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to serve as an Independent Engineer. This engagement will see the company providing consultancy services for key highway projects within Karnataka.

In partnership with Maark Civil Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., DCSL's mandate includes overseeing operation and maintenance works on major stretches of NH-66 and NH-73. The scope of work involves ensuring adherence to NHAI standards for quality control, safety compliance, and performance monitoring. The project includes the four-laning of critical sections and operation works under the New Mangalore Port Road Connectivity scheme.

Valued at ₹8.73 Cr, the contract is set for a 60-month duration. DCSL aims to fortify its standing within the infrastructure sector while enhancing regional connectivity through its service delivery. Dhruv Consultancy's leadership highlighted the project's alignment with their long-term strategy to bolster India's transport infrastructure. The company's proven record in project completion and technical expertise has helped secure its reputation as a key player in highway consultancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

