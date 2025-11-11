Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Achieves High-Speed Milestone
The Vande Bharat sleeper train, manufactured in India, hit a milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kmph during trials in the Kota division of West Central Railways. Conducted between November 2 and 17, the trials tested the train in loaded and empty phases, underscoring advancements in India's rail technology.
- Country:
- India
The indigenously made Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a noteworthy milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kilometers per hour during trials in the Kota division of West Central Railways. Conducted from November 2 to 17 by the Testing Directorate team of RDSO Lucknow, the trials assessed both loaded and empty conditions, demonstrating advancements in national rail technology.
The trials aimed to scientifically evaluate crucial parameters such as stability, safety, braking efficiency, and passenger comfort at high speeds. The tests, crucial to "Mission Raftar" and the "Make in India" initiative, were conducted with collaboration from experts at Integral Coach Factory Chennai, Medha Servo Drives Limited, and Faiveley India Pvt Ltd.
This achievement highlights Indian Railways' technical progression towards self-reliance and global competitiveness. The success not only underscores the efficacy of the rail system's indigenous technology, including its advanced suspension and aerodynamic design but also highlights significant contributions from RDSO's testing team and other key railway officials in the trials.
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India
CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs
Rajasthan to Host its First Khelo India University Games: A Sports Extravaganza
Rupee's Path Hinges on US-India Trade Talks and Dollar Swings
India Triumphs in Historic Women's T20 World Cup Opener for the Blind