Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Achieves High-Speed Milestone

The indigenously made Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a noteworthy milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kilometers per hour during trials in the Kota division of West Central Railways. Conducted from November 2 to 17 by the Testing Directorate team of RDSO Lucknow, the trials assessed both loaded and empty conditions, demonstrating advancements in national rail technology.

The trials aimed to scientifically evaluate crucial parameters such as stability, safety, braking efficiency, and passenger comfort at high speeds. The tests, crucial to "Mission Raftar" and the "Make in India" initiative, were conducted with collaboration from experts at Integral Coach Factory Chennai, Medha Servo Drives Limited, and Faiveley India Pvt Ltd.

This achievement highlights Indian Railways' technical progression towards self-reliance and global competitiveness. The success not only underscores the efficacy of the rail system's indigenous technology, including its advanced suspension and aerodynamic design but also highlights significant contributions from RDSO's testing team and other key railway officials in the trials.