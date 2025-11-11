Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Achieves High-Speed Milestone

The Vande Bharat sleeper train, manufactured in India, hit a milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kmph during trials in the Kota division of West Central Railways. Conducted between November 2 and 17, the trials tested the train in loaded and empty phases, underscoring advancements in India's rail technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:05 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Achieves High-Speed Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The indigenously made Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a noteworthy milestone by reaching a speed of 180 kilometers per hour during trials in the Kota division of West Central Railways. Conducted from November 2 to 17 by the Testing Directorate team of RDSO Lucknow, the trials assessed both loaded and empty conditions, demonstrating advancements in national rail technology.

The trials aimed to scientifically evaluate crucial parameters such as stability, safety, braking efficiency, and passenger comfort at high speeds. The tests, crucial to "Mission Raftar" and the "Make in India" initiative, were conducted with collaboration from experts at Integral Coach Factory Chennai, Medha Servo Drives Limited, and Faiveley India Pvt Ltd.

This achievement highlights Indian Railways' technical progression towards self-reliance and global competitiveness. The success not only underscores the efficacy of the rail system's indigenous technology, including its advanced suspension and aerodynamic design but also highlights significant contributions from RDSO's testing team and other key railway officials in the trials.

TRENDING

1
CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

CII and NITI Aayog Chart Course for India's Future Jobs

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

Novo Nordisk Slashes Wegovy Prices in India

 Global
3
Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

Transforming Agra's Water Supply: Yamuna River Initiative

 India
4
Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

Jinkushal Industries Secures Major Backhoe Loader Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025