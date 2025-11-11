Taking Control: DGCA's Swift Response to GPS Spoofing Incidents at Delhi's IGI Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a directive requiring airlines, pilots, and air traffic controllers to report incidents of GPS spoofing at Delhi's IGI Airport within ten minutes. This move comes amidst a spike in such occurrences, potentially jeopardizing flight safety at India's busiest airport.

GPS spoofing involves deceptive signals that manipulate navigation systems, leading to position anomalies and navigation errors. In response, the DGCA has established a system for immediate reporting of such incidents to maintain operational integrity and ensure comprehensive oversight over India's airspace.

With international aviation bodies like ICAO and IATA addressing GPS interference issues, especially in conflict zones, the DGCA is focused on understanding and mitigating these incidents, further stressing the importance of real-time action taken by all aviation stakeholders.