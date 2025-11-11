Left Menu

Taking Control: DGCA's Swift Response to GPS Spoofing Incidents at Delhi's IGI Airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates real-time reporting of GPS spoofing incidents at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incidents, involving false navigation signals, necessitate immediate action by aviation professionals to ensure flight safety. Global attention focuses on combating these interferences, especially near conflict zones.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a directive requiring airlines, pilots, and air traffic controllers to report incidents of GPS spoofing at Delhi's IGI Airport within ten minutes. This move comes amidst a spike in such occurrences, potentially jeopardizing flight safety at India's busiest airport.

GPS spoofing involves deceptive signals that manipulate navigation systems, leading to position anomalies and navigation errors. In response, the DGCA has established a system for immediate reporting of such incidents to maintain operational integrity and ensure comprehensive oversight over India's airspace.

With international aviation bodies like ICAO and IATA addressing GPS interference issues, especially in conflict zones, the DGCA is focused on understanding and mitigating these incidents, further stressing the importance of real-time action taken by all aviation stakeholders.

