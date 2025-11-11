Left Menu

Karnataka's Aerospace Ambitions Soar with New Defence Parks

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the development of five aerospace and defence parks across strategic locations to boost the state's aerospace sector. These facilities will provide 'plug-and-play' amenities, aiming to attract substantial investments and create thousands of jobs, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative and boosting local industry.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to establish five world-class aerospace and defence parks in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagar, aiming to enhance the state's aerospace capabilities.

The facilities, featuring 'plug-and-play' setups, are designed to drastically reduce setup times for industries and fuel rapid development.

Speaking at the inauguration of Collins India Operations Centre, Siddaramaiah highlighted the global aviation giant's investment and job creation, emphasizing Karnataka's role as a key player in the aerospace sector.

