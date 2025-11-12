Left Menu

Flight Chaos Eases as Government Shutdown Nears Conclusion

Airlines canceled 1,200 flights on Tuesday amid improved air traffic control staffing as hopes rise for an end to the 42-day government shutdown. The FAA imposed flight cuts due to staffing issues but discussions are underway to lessen them, contingent on legislative developments in Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:56 IST
Flight Chaos Eases as Government Shutdown Nears Conclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airlines found some respite as 1,200 flights were canceled Tuesday, down from 2,400, amid smoother air traffic control operations. The change comes ahead of an end to the extended government shutdown, potentially as soon as Wednesday.

Last week, the FAA directed airlines to reduce flights at 40 major airports due to staffing shortages, increasing from a 4% cut last Friday to 6% on Tuesday. These reductions are set to intensify to 10% by Friday, November 14. Discussions between airlines and the FAA aim to address these cuts as the shutdown approaches resolution.

Pressure mounted as President Donald Trump threatened pay cuts for noncompliant controllers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted reduced staffing issues on Tuesday. Legislative efforts to resume government funding continue, with significant impacts on flight schedules anticipated if unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

 United Kingdom
3
France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025