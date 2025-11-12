Flight Chaos Eases as Government Shutdown Nears Conclusion

Airlines found some respite as 1,200 flights were canceled Tuesday, down from 2,400, amid smoother air traffic control operations. The change comes ahead of an end to the extended government shutdown, potentially as soon as Wednesday.

Last week, the FAA directed airlines to reduce flights at 40 major airports due to staffing shortages, increasing from a 4% cut last Friday to 6% on Tuesday. These reductions are set to intensify to 10% by Friday, November 14. Discussions between airlines and the FAA aim to address these cuts as the shutdown approaches resolution.

Pressure mounted as President Donald Trump threatened pay cuts for noncompliant controllers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy touted reduced staffing issues on Tuesday. Legislative efforts to resume government funding continue, with significant impacts on flight schedules anticipated if unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)