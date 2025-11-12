Left Menu

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Soars on Market Debut

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles debuted strongly on the market with a 28% premium on the NSE. Following the demerger that split Tata Motors into two entities, the commercial vehicles arm opened at Rs 335. Operational success included a 10% rise in sales to 37,530 units in October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 11:17 IST
Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles marked its market debut with an impressive surge, listing with a premium exceeding 28% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This event follows the completed demerger of Tata Motors, which saw the creation of two independently listed entities.

The stock opened robustly at Rs 335, rising 28.48% from its discovered price on the NSE, while on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it listed at Rs 330.25, a rise of 26.09%. The company's market valuation reached Rs 1,22,345.46 crore on the NSE.

The demerger, effective from October 1, 2024, separated Tata Motors into two sectors: the commercial vehicles division and the passenger vehicles division, the latter including electric and Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. The passenger vehicle business was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and began trading separately on October 14. Tata Motors reported a 10% increase in total commercial vehicle sales in October 2025, highlighting the business's operational growth.

