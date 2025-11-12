IFC and Universidad Siglo 21 Partner to Boost Skills for Argentina’s Mining and Energy Sectors

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has signed an advisory agreement with Universidad Siglo 21 to strengthen local talent development in Argentina’s mining and energy sectors, two of the most dynamic engines of the country’s sustainable growth and job creation.

This collaboration represents a key step in aligning Argentina’s education and training systems with the evolving demands of its productive industries, ensuring that new economic opportunities translate into skilled employment, inclusive development, and long-term competitiveness.

Strengthening Skills for a Sustainable Future

The agreement is part of a broader World Bank Group initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry in Argentina. The goal is to ensure that academic programs—both public and private—are aligned with the real needs of mining and energy companies, particularly as these sectors undergo rapid transformation driven by the global shift toward cleaner technologies and responsible production.

Argentina’s mining and energy sectors are central to the country’s sustainable development agenda. The nation’s abundant natural resources—including lithium, copper, gold, and natural gas—position it as a strategic player in the global energy transition. However, unlocking this potential requires a highly skilled workforce capable of adopting innovative, environmentally sustainable, and socially responsible practices.

“At IFC, we believe that developing local skills and talent is essential to ensure that mining generates more and better jobs, driving inclusive and sustainable growth in Argentina,” said Manuela Adl, IFC Senior Country Manager for Argentina. “This partnership with Universidad Siglo 21 will help close the gap between education and industry needs, promoting quality employment opportunities and strengthening the capacities Argentina needs to harness its mining potential.”

A Transformative Alliance Between Academia and Industry

The partnership with Universidad Siglo 21, one of Argentina’s largest and most innovative private universities, represents the first milestone in a multi-phase strategy to link education directly with industrial growth. The university will develop a comprehensive academic portfolio tailored to the mining and energy industries, including:

Technical training programs for operational and mid-level roles.

Undergraduate degrees emphasizing sustainability, engineering, and management.

Continuing education courses for professionals seeking to upskill in new technologies and safety standards.

These programs will focus on creating local talent pipelines capable of leading the transition to sustainable mining and energy production, in line with international best practices on environmental protection, social inclusion, and governance (ESG) standards.

“Connecting education with the productive sector is the first step for Argentine talent to drive the country’s development,” said Juan Carlos Rabbat, President and Founder of Universidad Siglo 21. “Academia has the responsibility to prepare people to transform realities, and at Universidad Siglo 21, we are committed to leading that path with vision, innovation, and a forward-looking approach.”

Mining and Energy: Drivers of Argentina’s Economic Growth

Argentina’s mining sector is experiencing a historic expansion. The country currently has projects worth US$9 billion in construction and production and an additional US$20 billion in feasibility stages. These developments are expected to dramatically increase both direct and indirect employment, with mining companies already directly employing around 40,000 people.

Experts estimate that for every job created in the mining industry, three to eight indirect jobs are generated in supporting sectors such as logistics, construction, and manufacturing. In comparison, countries like Chile and Peru, which have more mature mining industries, directly employ over 250,000 people, demonstrating the untapped potential of Argentina’s mining sector to expand formal employment and economic diversification.

The energy sector—particularly renewable and natural gas projects—is also poised for substantial growth. As Argentina aims to decarbonize its economy and leverage its vast lithium triangle reserves for global electric vehicle production, the need for qualified engineers, technicians, geologists, and environmental specialists is rapidly increasing.

By investing in human capital today, the IFC and Universidad Siglo 21 partnership ensures that local communities, especially in mining regions, can benefit from emerging job opportunities and participate actively in the country’s green industrial transformation.

Closing the Skills Gap and Promoting Inclusion

Argentina faces a skills mismatch between the workforce and the evolving needs of its productive sectors. While the demand for specialized technical and environmental expertise grows, many local educational institutions lack tailored curricula that integrate industry-specific competencies, sustainability principles, and modern technologies.

This initiative aims to bridge that gap by:

Creating curricula aligned with the competencies needed by mining and energy companies.

Encouraging gender diversity in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Expanding vocational training and apprenticeships in rural and mining regions.

Strengthening public-private partnerships that ensure long-term workforce development.

By focusing on sustainable and inclusive talent pipelines, the program will help ensure that local communities share in the economic and social benefits of industrial growth, particularly in provinces such as Catamarca, Salta, Jujuy, and Neuquén—the core of Argentina’s mining and energy activity.

IFC’s Commitment to Sustainable Development in Argentina

The IFC’s collaboration with Universidad Siglo 21 is part of a broader strategy to support Argentina’s sustainable economic transformation. Through targeted investments, advisory services, and partnerships, IFC works to:

Strengthen local value chains in strategic industries like mining, energy, and agribusiness.

Promote green investments and low-carbon technologies .

Expand inclusive access to finance and education , particularly for women and youth.

Support public-private platforms that foster innovation, transparency, and long-term economic resilience.

This new initiative reflects the World Bank Group’s vision of ensuring that the benefits of industrial growth are shared equitably across society — not only through investment, but also through human development and skills empowerment.

“Developing human capital is central to unlocking Argentina’s economic potential,” Adl emphasized. “By building strong partnerships between academia and industry, we can ensure that the country’s most promising sectors — mining and energy — generate quality jobs, promote equality, and support the sustainable future Argentina deserves.”

Looking Ahead: Building a Sustainable Workforce

Through this alliance, the World Bank Group and Universidad Siglo 21 aim to create a public-private collaboration platform that enhances the impact of industrial investments on quality jobs, inclusion, and human development.

In the long term, this initiative seeks to:

Establish centers of excellence for mining and energy education.

Promote research and innovation networks focused on sustainability and clean technologies.

Expand partnerships with companies to facilitate internships, mentorships, and real-world training.

As Argentina’s economy continues to evolve, the development of a skilled, inclusive, and sustainable workforce will be key to transforming natural resource wealth into lasting prosperity.

The IFC’s partnership with Universidad Siglo 21 thus represents more than an educational reform — it is a blueprint for how human capital investment can drive sustainable growth and social progress in emerging economies.