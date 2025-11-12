Left Menu

Maharashtra's Shining Future: Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025 Unveiled

The Maharashtra government revealed its Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025, aiming to attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investments and create 5 lakh jobs. The policy includes financial incentives and infrastructure projects to boost exports, formalize businesses, and enhance skill development, positioning Maharashtra as a leading hub in the industry.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has launched its ambitious Gems and Jewellery Policy 2025, targeting Rs 1 lakh crore in investments alongside the creation of 5 lakh jobs within the next five years.

According to a government resolution, the policy outlines financial incentives worth Rs 1,651 crore between 2025 and 2030, with an additional Rs 12,184 crore earmarked for 2031-2050, culminating in a total allocation of Rs 13,835 crore.

The policy will harness regulatory support, financial incentives, and market access to transform informal enterprises into recognized industries, doubling the state's exports. Key projects include the India Jewellery Park Mumbai and the Bharat Diamond Bourse, alongside design studios and digital trade hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

