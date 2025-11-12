SpiceJet's Financial Struggles Take Flight Ahead of Promising Winter Schedule

SpiceJet, a prominent budget airline, has announced a considerable net loss of Rs 635.42 crore for the September quarter of FY26, a reflection of multiple operational challenges such as foreign exchange losses and costs associated with grounded aircraft.

The airline has faced ongoing headwinds, recording a previous loss of Rs 447.54 crore in the same period last year, yet it anticipates a financial turnaround in the latter half of this fiscal year.

With strategic investments in fleet expansion and network growth, SpiceJet's Chairman Ajay Singh expresses confidence in a stronger operational performance, notwithstanding the recent economic hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)