M3M Foundation's Record ₹70 Crore Philanthropic Investment Leading Gurugram's Giving Champion

The M3M Foundation, led by Dr. Payal Kanodia, has made a significant ₹70 crore investment in education, health, and environment initiatives, marking Gurugram's highest philanthropic contribution. Ranked 7th in the EdelGive–Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025, the Foundation's efforts highlight focused regional giving that contributes to India's collective philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:05 IST
M3M Foundation's remarkable ₹70 crore social investment in 2024-25 establishes Gurugram's highest philanthropic contribution. The initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Payal Kanodia and the Bansal family, places it among India's leading philanthropic donors recognized on the EdelGive–Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.

Committed to fostering social impact across education, health, and beyond, the M3M Foundation prioritizes community empowerment through quality education and sustainable livelihoods. Their efforts encompass a broad range from digital learning access to artisan support and wildlife conservation.

With an ambitious vision for the future, the Foundation intends to scale educational access via digital platforms and strengthen sustainable livelihood linkages. As Dr. Kanodia emphasizes, the focus on adaptable philanthropy prepares M3M for its next impactful chapter in shaping a better India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

