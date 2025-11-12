Building India's Technological Future: Sridhar Vembu's Vision for Economic Resilience

In a profound discussion with ANI, Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu underscored the vital need for India to cultivate deep technological competencies to enhance its economic resilience and transition into a high-income trading nation. He cautioned against India's prevailing dependency on imported high-tech products while continuously exporting low-value goods, likening this imbalance to oil-reliant economies. Vembu emphasized that the true challenge lies in the development and ownership of intellectual property (IP).

Vembu stressed the importance of indigenous innovation, drawing on Zoho's success story which flourished without governmental intervention. He likened India's potential to China's entrepreneurial ecosystem, where a self-belief in entrepreneurship drove progress more than state support ever could. Furthermore, Vembu argued for the revival of native languages in national discourse, suggesting the over-reliance on English could marginalize a significant portion of the country's talent pool.

He pointed out the adverse impact of English-dominated discourse, estimating that 70-80% of potential contributors are excluded. Vembu's vision includes empowering rural areas and non-English speakers, ensuring they partake in technological development, which he considers crucial for India's advancement on a globally competitive stage.