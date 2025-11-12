Tata Motors: Driving the Future of Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors has experienced a resurgence in its commercial vehicle segment following GST rate rationalisation, boosting demand in the September quarter. The company's strategic focus on the commercial vehicle and logistics value chain is exemplified by its recent listing, according to CEO Girish Wagh.

The demerger of the commercial vehicle business from Tata Motors' passenger vehicle division resulted in a stronger market presence. Wagh highlighted the positive impacts of GST adjustments, leading to increased fleet requirements and new product launches, particularly in electric vehicles.

As Tata Motors expands its international reach, particularly in regions like Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, it continues to drive structural shifts, advocating digitalisation and sustainability to enhance profitability and efficiency.