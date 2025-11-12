Left Menu

Union Standoff Sparks Chaos at Mumbai Railway Hub

The Government Railway Police filed a case against Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh members for a protest that halted train services at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. The protest opposed an FIR against engineers linked to a fatal train accident. It violated prohibitory orders and disrupted operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:02 IST
A protest by the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh last week led to significant disruptions at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The protest, which was organized without legal sanction, was in opposition to an FIR filed against engineers connected to a previous accident.

The demonstration brought local train services to a standstill for nearly an hour, causing chaos for commuters during peak hours. Despite prohibitory orders in place, union members gathered at the terminus, engaging in activities that violated public assembly regulations.

The Government Railway Police have since filed a case against the protestors, including key figures such as S K Dubey and Vivek Shisodia. Officials emphasized the severity of the disruptions, particularly given the tragic accident that followed the protest, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

