Export Surge, Inflation Dip, and Market Gains Shape Business Trends

Top business stories reveal significant developments: the government launches an Export Promotion Mission with Rs 25,060 crore, inflation hits a record low at 0.25% due to GST cuts, and GDP growth for Q2 is projected at 7.2%. Stock markets also see a positive trend with the Sensex advancing robustly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:44 IST
  India

The Indian government has initiated an Export Promotion Mission with a significant allocation of Rs 25,060 crore, set to span six financial years. This mission aims to equip exporters to face high tariffs, particularly from the US, boosting the country's international trade prospects.

Retail inflation has taken a favorable turn, falling to a record low of 0.25% in October. This decline is primarily attributed to the reduction in GST rates on approximately 380 consumer goods, alongside a decrease in vegetable, fruit, and egg prices, suggesting positive economic impacts at the consumer level.

Indian markets closed on a positive note as Sensex and Nifty indices gained momentum for the third consecutive session. Driven by strong buying in IT and consumer durables, the Sensex rose by 595 points, signaling investor confidence fueled by upbeat global market conditions.

