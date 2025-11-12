Toppan Specialty Films to Invest Rs 950 Crore in Madhya Pradesh Manufacturing Unit

Film manufacturing heavyweight Toppan Specialty Films Pvt Ltd is set to make a significant investment in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, planning a new packaging and lamination film manufacturing facility with an impressive annual capacity of 71,200 tonnes. The project is valued at approximately Rs 950 crore.

A key delegation from the company met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to deliberate on the investment specifics. Chief Minister Yadav warmly welcomed investors to Madhya Pradesh, ensuring support and benefits under the state's policies to facilitate the setup of industrial units.

The investment, entirely backed by foreign direct investment, forecasts an enhancement in regional industrial capacities. The meeting was attended by top executives including the CFO and Whole-Time Director Amit Jain, as well as notable Japanese officials, underlining the collaborative nature of the venture.

