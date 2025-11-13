Wall Street in Transition: Diverging Trends as Shutdown Looms

In a dynamic turn of events, Wall Street's major indexes presented a mixed picture on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a record high close, while the Nasdaq Composite lost ground amidst a notable rotation away from technology stocks, as the U.S. House of Representatives aimed to conclude the protracted government shutdown with a stopgap funding package.

President Donald Trump's signature on the legislative compromise remains crucial. This resolution is anticipated to boost market sentiment and restore critical government functions, such as air traffic control. Bill Northey from U.S. Bank Wealth Management highlighted the significance of government functionality for the real economy's operation.

Financial heavyweights, including Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth Group, bolstered the Dow's ascent. Meanwhile, in technology, some giants like Amazon, Tesla, and Palantir experienced downturns, contrary to AMD's rally following ambitious revenue targets. The impending Nvidia earnings report is anticipated to shape investor outlook on AI trends amidst unease over SoftBank's recent stock sale.