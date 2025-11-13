Senate to Address Aviation Safety Amidst Historic Shutdown

The U.S. Senate subcommittee is convening next Wednesday to scrutinize the devastating effects of the government shutdown on aviation safety. The session will focus on nationwide flight disruptions due to air traffic controller shortages.

With testimony from key figures like Nick Daniels of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association and Chris Sununu from Airlines for America, the hearing aims to examine the profound industry impacts. The Federal Aviation Administration's unprecedented directive to cut flights due to safety concerns looms large, with potential reductions fluctuating as staffing levels adjust.

The situation, which has left the aviation industry reeling, has sparked calls from airline representatives like Sununu for legislative measures ensuring air traffic controllers receive their salaries during government shutdowns to avoid future chaos. The ongoing staffing crisis underscores a fragile aviation system further compromised by the long-standing 43-day shutdown.

