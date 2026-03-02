Left Menu

Flight Disruptions at Kempegowda International Airport Due to West Asia Conflict

A total of 72 international flights were cancelled at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport following disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. While 39 arrivals and 33 departures were affected, Etihad flight EY238/239 is scheduled to operate with restrictions to Abu Dhabi at 11:10 PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 72 international flights were cancelled at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. The disruptions followed the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials confirmed. Cancellation of 39 arrivals and 33 departures has impacted several key international routes connecting West Asian cities such as Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.

Despite these widespread cancellations, an airport official mentioned that Etihad flight EY238/239 is slated for operation. This flight, headed to Abu Dhabi, is expected to depart at 11:10 PM under certain restrictions due to the prevailing situation.

The disturbances highlight the far-reaching implications of geopolitical conflicts on global travel connectivity, emphasizing the need for continuous monitoring and adaptive measures to handle such challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

