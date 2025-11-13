Forging New Ties: UK-India Partnership Strengthens Amid Condolences

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, and British Indian Minister Seema Malhotra expressed condolences for the recent terrorist attack in Delhi that claimed 12 lives. They highlighted the growing UK-India partnership at a London event, emphasizing economic ties and India's role as a significant global player.

Lammy noted the Free Trade Agreement clinched during Prime Minister Modi's UK visit as pivotal for economic and security advancements for both nations. He cited India's rapid growth within the G20 and the bilateral focus on technology and green transition.

Economic cooperation continues to thrive, evidenced by the UK's largest trade delegation to India, resulting in substantial investments and job creation. Malhotra highlighted the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement as a major leap forward, with an upcoming visit to India focusing on business, technology, education, and women's empowerment.