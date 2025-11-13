Left Menu

Market Mayhem: Truck Crashes, Chaos Ensues in Bucheon

A light truck accident at a Bucheon market in South Korea injured 20 people, including two in critical condition. The driver, found sober, is not critically injured. Authorities are investigating the incident's cause, which unfolded just west of Seoul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:13 IST
Market Mayhem: Truck Crashes, Chaos Ensues in Bucheon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A chaotic scene unfolded in South Korea when a light truck crashed into a busy market in Bucheon, leaving 20 people injured. Two of the victims are reportedly unconscious following the incident.

The market mishap occurred approximately 20 kilometers west of the capital, Seoul. During a televised briefing, emergency officials confirmed that the driver was not critically injured and had tested negative for alcohol consumption.

The Bucheon police have handed the vehicle over to investigators to determine the cause of the unfortunate crash. Authorities are working tirelessly to piece together how the accident occurred.

TRENDING

1
ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew's Massive Rs 82,000 Crore Renewable Energy Investment in Andhra Prades...

 India
2
Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally

Zelensky's Presidency Plagued by Corruption Scandal Involving Former Ally

 Ukraine
3
Apple Unveils Digital ID: A New Era in Digital Identification

Apple Unveils Digital ID: A New Era in Digital Identification

 India
4
Jesse Jackson Hospitalized: Civil Rights Icon Battles Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

Jesse Jackson Hospitalized: Civil Rights Icon Battles Progressive Supranucle...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025