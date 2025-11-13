Market Mayhem: Truck Crashes, Chaos Ensues in Bucheon

A chaotic scene unfolded in South Korea when a light truck crashed into a busy market in Bucheon, leaving 20 people injured. Two of the victims are reportedly unconscious following the incident.

The market mishap occurred approximately 20 kilometers west of the capital, Seoul. During a televised briefing, emergency officials confirmed that the driver was not critically injured and had tested negative for alcohol consumption.

The Bucheon police have handed the vehicle over to investigators to determine the cause of the unfortunate crash. Authorities are working tirelessly to piece together how the accident occurred.