Market Mayhem: Truck Crashes, Chaos Ensues in Bucheon
A light truck accident at a Bucheon market in South Korea injured 20 people, including two in critical condition. The driver, found sober, is not critically injured. Authorities are investigating the incident's cause, which unfolded just west of Seoul.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:13 IST
A chaotic scene unfolded in South Korea when a light truck crashed into a busy market in Bucheon, leaving 20 people injured. Two of the victims are reportedly unconscious following the incident.
The market mishap occurred approximately 20 kilometers west of the capital, Seoul. During a televised briefing, emergency officials confirmed that the driver was not critically injured and had tested negative for alcohol consumption.
The Bucheon police have handed the vehicle over to investigators to determine the cause of the unfortunate crash. Authorities are working tirelessly to piece together how the accident occurred.
