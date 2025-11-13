Left Menu

Seamless Car Care for Luxury Living: SPRE Partners with BOSCH

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate partners with BOSCH Car Service to provide a premium car care facility at The Dualis in Gurugram. Residents will benefit from professional automotive services within their residential complex, including maintenance, repairs, and diagnostics. This collaboration marries luxury living with convenient car care solutions, enhancing the urban lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has formed a strategic alliance with BOSCH Car Service to launch an Xpress Car Service Centre at The Dualis, their premier residential project in Gurugram. This collaboration aims to offer residents a premium car care experience, blending luxury living with unmatched automotive convenience.

Under the partnership, an advanced multi-brand car care facility will be established, featuring BOSCH's cutting-edge diagnostic tools and skilled technicians. SPRE will provide necessary infrastructure while BOSCH delivers its globally recognized service quality, ensuring seamless integration of car maintenance within the residential locale.

The initiative promises residents quick service options, special discounts, and enhanced convenience, setting a new standard in urban living. The venture reflects SPRE's commitment to elevating community living by intertwining comfort and innovation, providing unparalleled automotive service right at the doorstep.

