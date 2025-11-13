Left Menu

DHL Group's Billion-Euro Bet on India's Growth

DHL Group plans to invest Euro 1 billion in India by 2030, emphasizing its confidence in the country's market as part of its Strategy 2030 plan. The significant investment will enhance sustainable logistics solutions across various sectors, including life sciences, healthcare, e-commerce, and digitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, DHL Group has announced its strategy to invest approximately Euro 1 billion in India by 2030, reinforcing the company's perception of India as a critical growth market in its expansive Strategy 2030 initiative.

The sizeable financial commitment, disclosed during a press conference, comes amid global trade challenges. DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer expressed unwavering confidence in India's dynamic marketplace, crediting the diversification strategy and business-friendly policies as catalysts for this long-term investment.

As part of this extensive investment program, DHL aims to expand its logistics solutions across critical sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, new energy, e-commerce, and digitalization, ensuring more reliable and sustainable services for its Indian clientele.

