DHL Group's Billion-Euro Bet on India's Growth

In a bold move, DHL Group has announced its strategy to invest approximately Euro 1 billion in India by 2030, reinforcing the company's perception of India as a critical growth market in its expansive Strategy 2030 initiative.

The sizeable financial commitment, disclosed during a press conference, comes amid global trade challenges. DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer expressed unwavering confidence in India's dynamic marketplace, crediting the diversification strategy and business-friendly policies as catalysts for this long-term investment.

As part of this extensive investment program, DHL aims to expand its logistics solutions across critical sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, new energy, e-commerce, and digitalization, ensuring more reliable and sustainable services for its Indian clientele.