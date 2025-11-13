Groww's Staggering Debut: Shares Soar Post-IPO

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, which operates stock-broking giant Groww, continued their upward trajectory for a second day, surging more than 17% on Thursday. The company's scrip climbed to Rs 153.50 on the BSE, marking a 17.22% gain and a 16.88% rise on the NSE.

This impressive performance propelled the firm's market valuation to a staggering Rs 89,517.15 crore on the NSE. In just two trading sessions, the stock has seen a 48% increase from its initial issue price of Rs 100.

Billionbrains made a robust market entry on Wednesday, closing at a nearly 31% premium over its issue price. The IPO was oversubscribed 17.60 times, raising over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors, with a focus on technology investment and business expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)