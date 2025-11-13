Annapurna Group's Super Ghee: Leading a Pure and Nutritious Revolution in India's Dairy Sector

The ghee market in India is witnessing sustained growth as consumers increasingly prioritize purity and nutrition. Annapurna Group, a stalwart in the FMCG sector with over seven decades of experience, is steering this transformation with its Annapurna Cow Ghee, also known as 'Super Ghee', which merges traditional authenticity with modern accessibility.

With the market valued at ₹3.48 trillion and growing at 8.4% CAGR, Annapurna is focusing on expanding its reach by leveraging its vast distribution network and emphasizing product integrity. The company's investment in R&D and quality assurance underscores its commitment to delivering pure, high-quality ghee.

As consumer preferences evolve, Annapurna Group is poised to tap into the growing health consciousness and appreciation for traditional nutrition, translating market insights into strategic expansions across India. The brand's collaboration with actor Shehnaaz Gill further connects its legacy of purity with a younger audience.

