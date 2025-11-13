Left Menu

Shaping the Future: Luxury Hospitality's Embrace of AI and Sustainability

Sommet Education's panel at the Jio World Convention Centre explored the luxury hospitality industry's evolution amid AI, sustainability, and personalization. Experts emphasized upskilling talent and integrating technology with cultural sensitivity to maintain service excellence and meet evolving guest expectations in a competitive environment.

In a significant dialogue hosted by Sommet Education at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, experts scrutinized the transformation of the luxury hospitality sector in light of personalization, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability.

Prominent leaders and academic figures gathered to discuss strategies for blending disruptive technologies with essential human elements. The focus was on advancing staff skills to better meet evolving guest needs while leveraging AI for efficiency and deepening personalization.

Executives like Ms. Daniela Cassini and Ms. Natasha Mehta highlighted the challenges and opportunities facing India's luxury hospitality domain. They emphasized the necessity of talent development that incorporates technological prowess and cultural insight, setting new standards in service excellence.

