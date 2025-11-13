Cyberattack Hits UK Economy: September Slump Poses Budget Challenge

The UK economy nearly stalled in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in September, according to the Office for National Statistics. The economy grew by a mere 0.1%, falling short of expectations and down from a 0.3% rise in the previous quarter.

Both Reuters-polled economists and the Bank of England had anticipated a 0.2% growth in GDP for the July-September period. The economy's 0.1% contraction in September underscored a disappointing performance, shifting investor bets toward a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England next month.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces the challenge of managing a tepidly growing economy ahead of her budget on November 26, despite Britain's status as the fastest-growing among the Group of Seven nations earlier this year. The cyberattack on JLR alone cost the economy an estimated 1.9 billion pounds, severely impacting the automotive sector.