Left Menu

Cyberattack Hits UK Economy: September Slump Poses Budget Challenge

The UK's economy slowed significantly in the third quarter of 2025, with growth at only 0.1% due to a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover affecting production. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves prepares her budget amidst sluggish economic conditions, while the Bank of England considers interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:46 IST
Cyberattack Hits UK Economy: September Slump Poses Budget Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK economy nearly stalled in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover in September, according to the Office for National Statistics. The economy grew by a mere 0.1%, falling short of expectations and down from a 0.3% rise in the previous quarter.

Both Reuters-polled economists and the Bank of England had anticipated a 0.2% growth in GDP for the July-September period. The economy's 0.1% contraction in September underscored a disappointing performance, shifting investor bets toward a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of England next month.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces the challenge of managing a tepidly growing economy ahead of her budget on November 26, despite Britain's status as the fastest-growing among the Group of Seven nations earlier this year. The cyberattack on JLR alone cost the economy an estimated 1.9 billion pounds, severely impacting the automotive sector.

TRENDING

1
Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Former TDB Secretary Faces SIT Heat

Gold Disappearance at Sabarimala: Former TDB Secretary Faces SIT Heat

 India
2
PhysicsWallah's Historic IPO: A New Era for Edtech Giants

PhysicsWallah's Historic IPO: A New Era for Edtech Giants

 India
3
Taiwan Delegation Explores Collaborative Ventures at India's Brandix Apparel Park

Taiwan Delegation Explores Collaborative Ventures at India's Brandix Apparel...

 India
4

Mahindra-Manulife Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Life Insurance Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025