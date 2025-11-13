Left Menu

Tragedy in Georgia: Investigating Turkey's Military Plane Crash

A military cargo plane crash in Georgia resulted in the deaths of 20 Turkish soldiers. The Turkish defense ministry is investigating the cause. The C-130 aircraft, purchased from Saudi Arabia, had no ammunition on board and had undergone maintenance recently. All C-130 flights are suspended pending further inspections.

Updated: 13-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:41 IST
Tragedy in Georgia: Investigating Turkey's Military Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a tragic incident, a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia, claiming the lives of 20 soldiers. As investigations continue, the country's defense ministry is yet to determine the cause of the crash, which marks Turkey's highest military death toll since 2020.

The C-130 cargo plane, bought from Saudi Arabia in 2012, had been updated with modern features and underwent maintenance just a month before the fatal flight. The plane, which had no ammunition on board, had taken off from Azerbaijan for Turkey when the tragedy occurred on Tuesday.

Following the incident, all flights of Turkey's 18 C-130 planes have been grounded until thorough inspections are completed. The black box from the ill-fated aircraft is currently being analyzed to gather more information about the crash.

