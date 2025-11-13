Tragedy in Georgia: Investigating Turkey's Military Plane Crash

In a tragic incident, a Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia, claiming the lives of 20 soldiers. As investigations continue, the country's defense ministry is yet to determine the cause of the crash, which marks Turkey's highest military death toll since 2020.

The C-130 cargo plane, bought from Saudi Arabia in 2012, had been updated with modern features and underwent maintenance just a month before the fatal flight. The plane, which had no ammunition on board, had taken off from Azerbaijan for Turkey when the tragedy occurred on Tuesday.

Following the incident, all flights of Turkey's 18 C-130 planes have been grounded until thorough inspections are completed. The black box from the ill-fated aircraft is currently being analyzed to gather more information about the crash.