ITC Infotech Secures Multi-Year Contract with NAM India for Tech Modernization

ITC Infotech, a prominent global provider of technology services and solutions, has secured a multi-year contract with NAM India, a leader in asset management. This strategic partnership encompasses the management and modernization of NAM India's core technology operations, including applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, with a robust focus on data-driven and AI-launched initiatives.

The agreement signifies a crucial milestone in ITC Infotech's endeavors within the financial services industry. The partnership will extend into strategic technology advisory services and the establishment of an Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Mumbai. This move is designed to bolster agility, enhance collaboration, and ensure delivery excellence for NAM India's operations.

Reflecting on the partnership, Abhijit Shah, Chief Technology Officer at Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, expressed confidence in ITC Infotech's role in strengthening the firm's technological capabilities. Vishal Kumar, President & Regional Head for India, APAC, and MEA at ITC Infotech, emphasized the company's expertise in digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to facilitating NAM India's transition to a digital-first enterprise.