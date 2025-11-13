Left Menu

ITC Infotech Secures Multi-Year Contract with NAM India for Tech Modernization

ITC Infotech has inked a multi-year deal with NAM India to revamp its core technology operations, emphasizing applications, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI-driven initiatives. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in ITC's expansion within the financial services sector, aiming to enhance NAM India's operational resilience and agility.

ITC Infotech Wins Multi-Year Deal with Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. (NAM India) to Power Next-Generation Digital Growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Infotech, a prominent global provider of technology services and solutions, has secured a multi-year contract with NAM India, a leader in asset management. This strategic partnership encompasses the management and modernization of NAM India's core technology operations, including applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, with a robust focus on data-driven and AI-launched initiatives.

The agreement signifies a crucial milestone in ITC Infotech's endeavors within the financial services industry. The partnership will extend into strategic technology advisory services and the establishment of an Offshore Development Center (ODC) in Mumbai. This move is designed to bolster agility, enhance collaboration, and ensure delivery excellence for NAM India's operations.

Reflecting on the partnership, Abhijit Shah, Chief Technology Officer at Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, expressed confidence in ITC Infotech's role in strengthening the firm's technological capabilities. Vishal Kumar, President & Regional Head for India, APAC, and MEA at ITC Infotech, emphasized the company's expertise in digital transformation, reinforcing its commitment to facilitating NAM India's transition to a digital-first enterprise.

