Reimagining Energy Security: Key to India's Development by 2047

In a visionary address at the Energy and Security Conference hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, called for reimagining India's energy security framework to align with its ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Bery stressed the criticality of incorporating energy transition into India's overall development strategy, advocating a shift from mere fossil-fuel self-sufficiency to a diversified supply chain, emerging technology adoption, and resilient system design.

Amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, he urged India to foster low-cost production capabilities in electric vehicles and solar panels as part of a cohesive energy-industrial strategy, ensuring energy governance is responsive, innovative, and globally competitive.

Encouraging the integration of manufacturing bases and supply chains, Bery stated that both public and private sectors must collaborate to enhance energy systems that bolster, rather than impede, growth.

He concluded by emphasizing the necessity for a future-ready, sustainable energy agenda embedded within India's broader growth strategy, leveraging global technologies and enhancing domestic capacity to create an encompassing vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

