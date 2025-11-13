Daimler India's Leadership Transition: Torsten Schmidt to Take the Helm
Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has appointed Torsten Schmidt as its new MD and CEO starting early next year. Schmidt, currently CFO at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will succeed Satyakam Arya, who moves to Hino Motors in Japan. Schmidt's leadership and financial skills are highly regarded.
In a significant leadership transition, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announced on Thursday that Torsten Schmidt will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO from early next year.
Currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, the 53-year-old Schmidt will replace Satyakam Arya, who is set to become the President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan.
Mercedes-Benz Trucks CEO Achim Puchert praised Schmidt's global expertise and financial acumen, highlighting his ability to drive results and lead Daimler India into a new chapter of growth.
