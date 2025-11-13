Left Menu

Daimler India's Leadership Transition: Torsten Schmidt to Take the Helm

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has appointed Torsten Schmidt as its new MD and CEO starting early next year. Schmidt, currently CFO at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will succeed Satyakam Arya, who moves to Hino Motors in Japan. Schmidt's leadership and financial skills are highly regarded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:24 IST
Daimler India's Leadership Transition: Torsten Schmidt to Take the Helm
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announced on Thursday that Torsten Schmidt will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO from early next year.

Currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, the 53-year-old Schmidt will replace Satyakam Arya, who is set to become the President and CEO of Hino Motors in Japan.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks CEO Achim Puchert praised Schmidt's global expertise and financial acumen, highlighting his ability to drive results and lead Daimler India into a new chapter of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football

Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football

 Global
2
Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

 India
3
Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices

Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices

 India
4
No Dynamic Pricing for 2028 Euros, Organizers Confirm

No Dynamic Pricing for 2028 Euros, Organizers Confirm

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025