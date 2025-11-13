Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares

Moneycontrol partners with InCred Money to provide a streamlined discovery experience for unlisted shares. This collaboration aims to enhance investor transparency and education, aligning with InCred Money's goal to democratize sophisticated investment opportunities. The platform focuses on simplifying access and information for new-age investors in alternate investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:30 IST
Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI – In a strategic move to enhance investor transparency and education, Moneycontrol is joining hands with InCred Money to redefine the discovery process for unlisted shares. This collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between institutional processes and individual investors by simplifying access to sophisticated asset classes.

The initiative will feature a dedicated, user-friendly experience offering comprehensive company overviews, risk assessments, and standardized documentation on their platform. This effort complements Moneycontrol's existing offerings in listed equities, mutual funds, and other investment products, thus fostering informed decision-making among investors.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money, emphasized the partnership's goal to make high-quality investment opportunities accessible to a wider audience. He stated, "Together, we are creating an experience that prioritizes transparency, due diligence, and education, encouraging investors to explore unlisted shares as part of their long-term wealth strategy."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football

Roberto Mancini Takes Helm at Al Sadd: A New Chapter in Qatari Football

 Global
2
Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

Sherfane Rutherford Traded to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2026

 India
3
Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices

Governor Anandiben Patel Urges Universities to Reform Examination Practices

 India
4
No Dynamic Pricing for 2028 Euros, Organizers Confirm

No Dynamic Pricing for 2028 Euros, Organizers Confirm

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025