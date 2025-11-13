Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares

MUMBAI – In a strategic move to enhance investor transparency and education, Moneycontrol is joining hands with InCred Money to redefine the discovery process for unlisted shares. This collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between institutional processes and individual investors by simplifying access to sophisticated asset classes.

The initiative will feature a dedicated, user-friendly experience offering comprehensive company overviews, risk assessments, and standardized documentation on their platform. This effort complements Moneycontrol's existing offerings in listed equities, mutual funds, and other investment products, thus fostering informed decision-making among investors.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO of InCred Money, emphasized the partnership's goal to make high-quality investment opportunities accessible to a wider audience. He stated, "Together, we are creating an experience that prioritizes transparency, due diligence, and education, encouraging investors to explore unlisted shares as part of their long-term wealth strategy."

(With inputs from agencies.)