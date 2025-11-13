Tragic Highway Inferno: Five Dead in Mumbai-Bengaluru Crash

A devastating accident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway resulted in the death of five people after a car became trapped between two container trucks that caught fire. The tragic incident, occurring on Pune's Navale Bridge, left eight to ten others injured, according to police reports.

Videos from the scene showed the car crushed and engulfed in flames between the two heavily impacted vehicles. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire as emergency services rushed to the site. Their immediate focus is ensuring prompt medical care for the injured.

The accident triggered a significant traffic jam on the bustling highway. Firefighters deployed water tankers to extinguish the blaze, as police work to clear the area and resume normal traffic flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)