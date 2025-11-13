PhysicsWallah's IPO: A Game-Changer in EdTech

The initial public offering of the edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah received significant attention, drawing nearly twice the subscription on the final day of bidding.

The share sale, valued at Rs 3,480 crore, received bids for over 33 million shares, compared to the 18 million on offer. Notably, qualified institutional buyers showed strong interest with a 2.7 times subscription rate, while the retail segment also participated actively.

While initial investor response was lukewarm, PhysicsWallah successfully raised Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors earlier in the week. As the first edtech company of this scale to list on Indian bourses, PhysicsWallah aims to use the IPO proceeds to fund its expansive growth and development initiatives.

