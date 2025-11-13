Left Menu

PhysicsWallah's IPO: A Game-Changer in EdTech

PhysicsWallah's initial public offering received nearly twice the subscription by the final bidding day. With bids for over 33 million shares against an offer of 18 million, the IPO was buoyed by institutional investors. Proceeds will support the edtech firm's expansion as it aims to be the first major edtech company listed in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:39 IST
PhysicsWallah's IPO: A Game-Changer in EdTech
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering of the edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah received significant attention, drawing nearly twice the subscription on the final day of bidding.

The share sale, valued at Rs 3,480 crore, received bids for over 33 million shares, compared to the 18 million on offer. Notably, qualified institutional buyers showed strong interest with a 2.7 times subscription rate, while the retail segment also participated actively.

While initial investor response was lukewarm, PhysicsWallah successfully raised Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors earlier in the week. As the first edtech company of this scale to list on Indian bourses, PhysicsWallah aims to use the IPO proceeds to fund its expansive growth and development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

 India
2
Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

 India
3
EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

 Global
4
Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025