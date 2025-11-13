Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Sky Gold and Diamond has reported an impressive 82.48% surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 66.99 crore for the September quarter. This growth is attributed to increased sales, as stated in the company's recent regulatory filing.

Compared to a net profit of Rs 36.71 crore in the same quarter last year, total income for the company rose to Rs 1,492.45 crore from Rs 788.59 crore. However, expenses also increased, coming in at Rs 1,404.55 crore compared to Rs 742.41 crore in the same period.

According to Managing Director Mangesh Chauhan, the results highlight the effectiveness of strategic growth levers such as lightweight jewellery and large B2B partnerships. Chauhan also noted upcoming expansion plans with a new distribution hub in Dubai to enhance Middle Eastern market penetration.

