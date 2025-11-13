Odisha's Bold 'Zero Fatality Fortnight' Takes Aim at Traffic Violations

The Odisha government has launched an ambitious 'Zero Fatality Fortnight' focusing on stringent enforcement against traffic rule violators between November 16 and 30. This initiative aims to eliminate road accident fatalities through a collaborative approach involving district administrations, police departments, and various agencies.

Central to the drive are the four key road safety pillars: enforcement, engineering, education, and emergency care. A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against unsafe practices like overspeeding and drunk driving, with thorough checks conducted in high-traffic areas by the police and Regional Transport Offices.

Apart from strict enforcement, large-scale awareness programs will play a crucial role. The government will partner with private organizations to emphasize road safety, urging the public to act as Good Samaritans. Building on past success, this expanded campaign marks a pivotal step toward the vision of achieving a Developed Odisha.

