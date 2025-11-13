Left Menu

Odisha's Bold 'Zero Fatality Fortnight' Takes Aim at Traffic Violations

The Odisha government will enforce a 'Zero Fatality Fortnight' from November 16-30, aiming to eliminate road accident deaths through rigorous enforcement and public involvement. The initiative focuses on road safety pillars: enforcement, engineering, education, and emergency care, with joint efforts from various agencies and large-scale citizen awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:38 IST
Odisha's Bold 'Zero Fatality Fortnight' Takes Aim at Traffic Violations
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has launched an ambitious 'Zero Fatality Fortnight' focusing on stringent enforcement against traffic rule violators between November 16 and 30. This initiative aims to eliminate road accident fatalities through a collaborative approach involving district administrations, police departments, and various agencies.

Central to the drive are the four key road safety pillars: enforcement, engineering, education, and emergency care. A zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against unsafe practices like overspeeding and drunk driving, with thorough checks conducted in high-traffic areas by the police and Regional Transport Offices.

Apart from strict enforcement, large-scale awareness programs will play a crucial role. The government will partner with private organizations to emphasize road safety, urging the public to act as Good Samaritans. Building on past success, this expanded campaign marks a pivotal step toward the vision of achieving a Developed Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIIF Divests Stake in Ather Energy: Major Market Movement

NIIF Divests Stake in Ather Energy: Major Market Movement

 India
2
RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory Remarks' Stir Controversy Ahead of Bihar Vote Count

RJD Leader's 'Inflammatory Remarks' Stir Controversy Ahead of Bihar Vote Cou...

 India
3
India's U23 Squad Announced for Thailand Friendly

India's U23 Squad Announced for Thailand Friendly

 India
4
Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

Mukul Roy's Disqualification: The Fall of Bengal's Political 'Chanakya'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025