Indian Business Leaders Eye Saudi Arabia for Investment Amid Global Uncertainties
Indian businesses are increasingly viewing Saudi Arabia as a reliable trade and investment partner, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 for economic growth. 78% plan to increase investments within six months, projected to rise to 88% in five years. Bilateral trade ties have strengthened, with India as Saudi's 2nd largest partner.
Indian business leaders are placing greater confidence in Saudi Arabia as a vital investment hub amid global uncertainties, a new report highlights. This growing interest aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to establish a resilient and stable economy with robust growth prospects, as per the HSBC New Networks of Capital: Saudi Arabia report.
The report reveals that 85% of Indian businesses consider Saudi Arabia an appealing destination for trade and investment despite global challenges, marking the highest interest among surveyed markets. A further 78% of Indian businesses are planning to increase their investments in Saudi Arabia within the next six months, a figure expected to rise to 88% over the next five years.
With India being the second-largest trade partner of Saudi Arabia, bilateral trade relations have seen significant growth. The survey highlights factors such as Saudi Arabia's expanding economy, economic stability, and business-friendly policies as top reasons for doing business there, although challenges like foreign ownership restrictions and market competition remain.
