Uttar Pradesh Pioneers New Self-Certification System to Boost Economy

In a strategic move, the Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a self-certification and third-party audit system under its Ease of Doing Business policy. This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen the state's industrial environment, with the ambitious goal of transforming its economy into a USD 1 trillion powerhouse.

According to Principal Secretary of Labour and Employment, MK Shanmuga Sundaram, a government order dated November 12, 2025, enforces this new system across the state. The policy aims to redefine compliance dynamics by allowing low-risk (non-hazardous) factories to undergo a single random joint inspection every five years, minimizing routine departmental inspections.

The initiative also extends to startups and incubators identified as non-hazardous, granting them exemption from inspections for up to 10 years. High-risk factories, however, and cases involving labor law violations or accidents will continue to be closely monitored. Such transformations are expected to create a more investment-friendly climate, propelling Uttar Pradesh towards its economic aspirations.

