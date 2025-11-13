Left Menu

India’s Maritime Future: Sonowal Unveils Rs 1,500-Crore Projects at NMPA Jubilee

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled significant infrastructure and CSR projects at NMPA's golden jubilee. Emphasizing maritime growth, he noted NMPA's transition to green energy and plans for 100 million tonnes of cargo by 2047. Upcoming India Maritime Week 2025 promises an additional Rs 52,000 crore in MoUs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:36 IST
India’s Maritime Future: Sonowal Unveils Rs 1,500-Crore Projects at NMPA Jubilee
Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled 16 infrastructure and 113 CSR projects valued at Rs 1,500 crore at the New Mangalore Port Authority's (NMPA) golden jubilee celebration.

The minister highlighted the projects as a significant contribution to India's maritime infrastructure expansion under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Sonowal revealed that the NMPA has successfully signed MoUs worth Rs 52,000 crore as part of the India Maritime Week 2025 preparations.

The port now handles over 46 million tonnes annually, aiming to double that by 2047, and it runs on 100% solar power, with extensive mechanization. The announcement was made in the presence of several dignitaries including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other prominent figures.

TRENDING

1
Hitesh Jain Steps Down from 23rd Law Commission of India

Hitesh Jain Steps Down from 23rd Law Commission of India

 India
2
Nepal's Central Zoo Welcomes Rare Black Panther: A Ghostly Attraction

Nepal's Central Zoo Welcomes Rare Black Panther: A Ghostly Attraction

 Nepal
3
Hurricane Melissa: IMF and Jamaica's Resilience in the Face of Natural Disaster

Hurricane Melissa: IMF and Jamaica's Resilience in the Face of Natural Disas...

 Global
4
Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

Court Curbs Shiv Sena Leader's Defamatory Claims Against Businessman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025