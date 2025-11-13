India’s Maritime Future: Sonowal Unveils Rs 1,500-Crore Projects at NMPA Jubilee
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled significant infrastructure and CSR projects at NMPA's golden jubilee. Emphasizing maritime growth, he noted NMPA's transition to green energy and plans for 100 million tonnes of cargo by 2047. Upcoming India Maritime Week 2025 promises an additional Rs 52,000 crore in MoUs.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled 16 infrastructure and 113 CSR projects valued at Rs 1,500 crore at the New Mangalore Port Authority's (NMPA) golden jubilee celebration.
The minister highlighted the projects as a significant contribution to India's maritime infrastructure expansion under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Sonowal revealed that the NMPA has successfully signed MoUs worth Rs 52,000 crore as part of the India Maritime Week 2025 preparations.
The port now handles over 46 million tonnes annually, aiming to double that by 2047, and it runs on 100% solar power, with extensive mechanization. The announcement was made in the presence of several dignitaries including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other prominent figures.
