Tragic Inferno on Pune's Navale Bridge: A Grievous Highway Accident

In a heart-wrenching highway accident, seven individuals lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when a car got crushed between two container trucks that ignited on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway's Navale Bridge in Pune. The incident unfolded on Thursday evening and is under police investigation.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a brake failure in one of the trucks, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam. As the truck careened out of control, it struck a minibus before slamming into another container truck, trapping the car in between, which then caught fire.

The Pune police commissioner cited the collision's impact as the cause of the fire, which required eight fire tenders and tankers to extinguish. The aftermath saw the bodies of victims charred beyond recognition, necessitating DNA testing for identification. Relief operations were conducted swiftly, with traffic halted on the highway stretch.

